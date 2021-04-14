Tesla and Toyota could jointly build a cheap electric SUV

Enlarge

ACD April 14, 2021

Toyota and Tesla are negotiating a possible alliance to make a cheap mid-size electric SUV.

It is not the first time that it has been commented, but apparently the announcement is very close. According to various media, Toyota and Tesla are finalizing the conditions of a possible alliance to jointly manufacture an electric SUV compact in size and low cost.

The partnership seems beneficial for both parties and in it Toyota would provide the vehicle platform to Tesla and Tesla would handle part of the electronic control platform, the software technology installed in the vehicle, the battery pack and the electric motors.

A cheap electric SUV fruit of the alliance between Toyota and Tesla

This alliance would confirm the words that Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, spoke on “Battery Day” in September last year and in which he stated that Tesla “Would launch affordable $ 25,000 compact electric car in 2023”.

This hypothetical collaboration agreement would be beneficial for both parties. For Tesla it would mean the possibility of saving costs and efforts in the development of a new platform and for Toyota it would be a very important step forward in its electrification, since the Japanese company does not have 100 × 100 electric models outside of Japan.

Definitely, both cars would win by reducing the time they have to spend compensating for their weaknesses, allowing them to focus more on their own strengths.

Tesla lobbied the UK to raise taxes on gasoline and diesel

This would not be the first time that both companies collaborate. Remember that a few years ago, in 2012, Tesla helped build the electric version of the Toyota RAV4, a model that did not reach Europe and was only marketed in some states of the United States, such as California.

Due to various reasons, such as poor sales, the alliance between Toyota and Tesla ended in 2017. Even so, the close relationship between Musk and Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda remained, leaving room for a reunion between the two companies in the future.

View model information