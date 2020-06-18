Panasonic manufactures lithium batteries for American cars

Tesla and Panasonic have announced a reformulation of the agreement signed in 2014 to extend it for three more years than originally planned. In this way, the Japanese firm will still be in charge of manufacturing the lithium batteries for cars that leave the Nevada Gigafactory.

The relationship between Tesla and Panasonic is redirected. Both entities have collaborated since October 2014, at which time the Japanese began to supply the lithium batteries for cars Elon musk in the Nevada Gigafactory, United States. The increase in sales of these made Tesla demand more supply, which in part eroded the relationship with Panasonic. In addition, Tesla’s idea of ​​making their own batteries also did not sit well with the Japanese.

Finally, both entities have known how profitable their collaboration is and have extended it for another three years. The details of the agreement, which talks about a reformulation of the same, are currently a mystery. It is rumored that Panasonic It will increase both its production level and the work area to occupy in the facilities of Tesla in Nevada.

The note that made the agreement official Tesla and Panasonic reads as follows: “On June 10, 2020, Tesla, Inc, and the Panasonic Corporation agreed to a reformulation of the general terms and conditions signed between Tesla and Panasonic on October 1, 2014. This governs certain agreements for Panasonic to manufacture cells lithium-ion battery pack for Tesla at the Nevada Gigafactory. In 2020, among other things, the deadline is set to expire ten years after Panasonic reaches certain manufacturing milestones. ”

In addition to this agreement Tesla has signed another with Glencore, which is the leading private company among those dedicated to the production of raw materials and food in the world. Thanks to him the signature of Elon musk the supply of cobalt for its Gigafactories in Germany and China is assured. These two facilities will be able to manufacture their own batteries.

