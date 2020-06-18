Tesla and Panasonic They have signed a new agreement that modifies their collaboration in the Nevada Gigafactory during the next three years. With Tesla trying to become independent from the Japanese company to produce its own batteries and Panasonic doubting the profitability of the project, this agreement is established as the signing of peace between the two companies. The new conditions regarding the Panasonic’s production capacity and Tesla’s cell purchase volumes during the next three years. In the long term, the expiration of the contract is fixed 10 years later to achieve the maximum production capacity of the installation.

Gigafactory 1, located in the Nevada desert, started production in 2017, three years after construction work began. Over time it has become the world’s largest lithium-ion battery factory. Of the total investment of the installation, about 6,000 million dollars, Panasonic initially put 1.6 billion to achieve a battery cell production capacity of 35 GWh. However, achieving this goal was not exactly a smooth journey and the relationship between the two companies began to falter.

The terms of the new agreement

The protagonists they have not announced the exact data that is specified at the signing of this new collaboration contract. For the next three yearsThe new agreement establishes the production capacities that the Japanese manufacturer will have to reach and the volumes of orders that Tesla will have to reach, according to its production of electric vehicles.

Furthermore, the agreement also stipulates the relationship of both companies in the long-term. The main contract has been modified so that ended 10 years later for Panasonic to reach certain milestones in production levels. A change that reduces tensions between the two companies after stormy months in their relationship.

Inside the Tesla Gigafactory.

The Tesla-Panasonic relationship

In recent years, Tesla has made a number of moves that seemed to confirm its intention to do without Panasonic for the manufacture of the battery cells for its electric cars.

With the acquisition of battery supplier Maxwell Technologies in May last year, Tesla was taking an important step in this independence. Another reason why the relationship was in an unstable phase is the “Roadrunner” Project, until recently carried in the strictest of secrets. With the help of Jeff Dahn’s team, his objective is to produce battery cells with higher energy density than the current ones and on a large scale, with a production cost less than $ 100 / kWh. According to rumors, the new technology will be introduced in early 2021 on a larger production scale than that of the Gigafactories. In addition, on the Tesla website also appeared different published Work offers to hire battery technicians and research and audit experts.

For Panasonic, the investment has taken time more than expected in generating the benefits that it now brings. This circumstance is only a consequence of the fact that Tesla has finally managed to scale up the production of its electric cars, with the consequent increase in demand for batteries. Growth plans should lead to the facility being able to reach 105 GWh of cell capacity and 150 GWh of packaged batteries, taking advantage of Tesla’s sales boom.

Tesla will soon celebrate “Battery Day”, an event in which the manufacturer will provide more information about the new cell chemistry, its arrangement in modules and its final packaging. It will also publish the calendar to achieve a production of 1 TWh per year.

Tesla secures supply of cobalt

Glencore Cobalt

Tesla has also closed the contract it was negotiating with the Swiss company Glencore, in order to guarantee the long-term supply of cobalt for the batteries of China’s new Gigafactory 3 and its new facility in Germany.