Tesla after the drops, is it a good time to buy?

Tesla unleashes as many passions as aversions in the market. Its potential for some has a long history, while other experts consider that the competition is doing more damage than it recognizes. Hence, we see so much difference between the target prices of the security. We can find a PO of 1,471 dollars a share, with a potential that exceeds 135% and of 67 dollars per share, with which its price rises up to 89%.

Looks with an intermediate abyss that, in the case of The Wall Street Journal consensus, leaves the value with cross recommendations: with average advice to maintain, 14 analysts choose to buy, 13 to maintain the value, 6 to sell, 3 to underweight and 1 to overweight. Its average price, at $ 689.56.

From MarketBeat for example, they also choose to maintain with up to 11 sales tips, 12 to maintain the value and 12 to buy, but their PO falls compared to its market price, more than 28% to $ 445.46 . From TipRanks, among the 25 analysts consulted, they stand out to maintain for the value, with 10 buy recommendations, 8 to maintain the value and 7 to sell. Its median price target, $ 645.88, with a potential upside of 7.23%.

Tesla price target

These recommendations give a good account of what is happening in the market with the value. Supports and rejections that result in cuts of 2.85% for the value in the last week, of 12.2% in the last month. In the quarter, the cut is close to 8% for Tesla, while the balance in the semester is minimally positive with increases of 1.37%. So far this year, the value in the market has fallen by 14.8%.

Tesla YTD quote

Among the latter, the idea of ​​delaying the delivery of the Tesla Model S Plaid until June 10, which, for Elon Musk, the best advertiser and creator of the brand, seems more like a sensation of driving a spaceship than a car. More adjustments is what they argue from Tesla to justify this delay.

In addition, this week Colin Langan of Wells Fargo has defended the role of the CEO of Tesla in maintaining high levels of the value, despite losing from highs more than 32%. With a hold recommendation and a price target of $ 590.

Of course, he sees three main problems on Tesla’s horizon, the first one that does not consider that the demand for the Model 3/7 is enough to reach its maximum capacity forecast for 2022, around 1.7 million units. The second, the cost of raw materials for electric vehicle batteries, which triggers their price. And the third, with regulatory risk in the US in the case of the autopilot, which could impose changes in its control system.

Autonomous driving, which the company continues to implement, in which they consider that they no longer need to rely on radar technology for full autonomous driving, which they can access through their vision system.

But there are those who are very negative with the value, from MKM Partners John O’Hara considers that the strong volatility of the value, with sudden upward and downward changes is common in its movements. Above all, in relation to cryptocurrencies. Hence, they have reaped their worst performance so far this year compared to the S & P100. Consider that until the value falls below $ 450 per share, it should not be entered, since the market does not accompany the value. He notes that Tesla is trading at 109 times future earnings, well above the 21 on average on the S & P500.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Tesla reaches a total score, in consolidation mode, of 5.5 points out of the 10 possible for the value. Among the favorable aspects, it stands out that the trend is upward in the long term, the total slow moment is positive for the value, as well as the long-term volume that is increasing and the volatility in the medium term, decreasing. On the other hand, the downward medium-term trend, the negative rapid total moment, the medium-term volume that is decreasing and the long-term volatility of the value that is increasing, stands out.

Tesla premium

