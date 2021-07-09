Tesla advances deliveries of its electric SUV from August in Spain

Tesla unlocks Model Y deliveries in Europe. Its Berlin Gigafactory could not deliver the first units until the end of the year, but the company has announced a change in the planned schedule and the Tesla Model Ys are already arriving in Europe. As explained by the electric vehicle manufacturer, The first units of the Tesla Model Y in Spain will be delivered in August.

This advance in deliveries confirms the decision that the first Model Y’s will be exported directly from China. Tesla has chosen to go to the Shanghai plant to be able to deliver a few units of the Model Y to European customers. Subsequently, already in 2022, the Berlin factory will increase the delivery capacity of these Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y arrives in Spain in a staggered manner

The Tesla SUV began its orders in Spain at the beginning of 2020. For users who have already reserved, the first units will be delivered in August. Tesla has also updated the Model Y configurator, with two versions.

We have a model with all-wheel drive and great autonomy of 505 kilometers, for 64,000 euros. And a Performance model with acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds, for 70,000 euros.

MODEL

AUTONOMY

MAXIMUM SPEED

0-100 KM / H

PRICE

DUAL ENGINE INTEGRAL TRACTION

GREAT AUTONOMY

505 km

217 km / h

5.1 seconds

64,000 euros

DUAL ENGINE INTEGRAL TRACTION

PERFORMANCE

480 km

241 km / h

3.7 seconds

70,000 euros

If we go to the configurator we can choose it in different colors (white, black, gray, blue and red), as well as incorporate the improved autopilot. Tesla reports that has added its Autopilot to the configurator, at a cost of 3,800 euros and functions such as navigating on autopilot, summoning or automatic parking.

Initially, the configurator marked September as the delivery date for this Model Y, but it has been short-lived. Deliveries are currently planned for early 2022. Predictably from next year, the models delivered from China and those produced in the Berlin gigafactory will coexist.

