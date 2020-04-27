Teshaun Hightower should have been in the news in the next few days because of his place in the NBA Draft 2020 after having been top scorer for the Tulane University team, but nothing further from reality. The man who had declared himself eligible to make the jump to the best league in the world is charged with murder and assault on private property in Stockbridge, Georgia. One person died from gunshot wounds. Teshaun, a 1.96m guard who had averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season, is detained with five other people. Minutes before the event, he posted a message on his social networks: “God protect my people.”

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of the things not seen: Hebrews 11 pic.twitter.com/93vVKuSjg0 – Teshaun Hightower (@TeshaunTh) April 5, 2020

