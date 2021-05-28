Terry Silver Returns to the ‘Cobra Kai’ Dojo; The villain of ‘Karate Kid III’ joins the Netflix series

Netflix announced Thursday the return of one of the most iconic characters from the Karate Kid to Cobra Kai, the spinoff series from the 1980s movies.

It is about Terry Silver, another of the villains of the saga, a friend of John Kreese who finances him after running out of money to continue with the academy after losing the championship.

“A man who cannot stand cannot fight; a man who cannot breathe, cannot fight; a man who cannot see cannot fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures. Now the real pain begins ”, is heard in the video that the platform published with Terry Silver on his back.

“Have patience. He is simply putting everything in motion. Terry Silver returns to the Cobra Kai IV dojo ”, says the text that accompanies the video to announce the incorporation of actor Thomas Ian Griffith who gave life to the villain of the third part of Karate Kid.

In the third season of Cobra Kai the past in the army and the Vietnam War of sensei Kreese was known who saves the life of one of his companions. The audience watched as Kreese called someone on the phone to help him fight Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Terry Silver is a millionaire businessman in charge of the DynaTox Industries who financially supports the Cobra Kai dojo in order to exact revenge on Daniel LaRusso who later joins the cobras when Professor Miyagi refuses to train him for a tournament and Silver makes him more violent.

In January the streaming service announced that they were already filming the fourth season of the series that has become one of the public’s favorites for evoking nostalgia for the 80s. However, the release date It is still unknown, although Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced that it will be in late 2021.