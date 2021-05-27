Terry Silver is back. First trailer for the fourth season of ‘Cobra Kai’

Netflix has released a first teaser for the long-awaited fourth season of‘Cobra Kai’, a video showing the return of Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, a character who first appeared in ‘Karate Kid III’ (1989). As happened then, Silver will join his friend John Kreese (Martin Kove) in his revenge against Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi, although this time it will be Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) LaRusso’s partner in fatigue.

In the series, long after Daniel-san triumphed against Johnny in the All Valley Karate Tournament, both adult contestants go on with their lives. With Mr. Miyagi’s life lessons, Daniel has found personal success in his own family and his career as a car salesman. Johnny, however, has fallen through hard times fueled by his hatred of the successful Daniel. Trying to reclaim the glory he had in the past, Johnny reopens the infamous karate dojo that he once led as his best student.

In this new season we will see the continuation of an action packed third season where Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso team up to defeat John Kreese in the All Valley Karate Tournament. However, after forming their new alliance, Kreese also recruits an old friend to help him defeat Johnny and Daniel. Also, the fourth season will see the arrival of new characters like Dallas Dupree Young in the role of Kenny and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

Alongside Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the series stars Xolo Mariduea (‘Parenthood’) as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan (‘Designated Survivor’) as Robby Keene, Courtney Henggeler (‘Mom’) as Amanda LaRusso, Mary Mouser (‘Freakish’) as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Halcn, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri and Martin Kove as John Kreese.

The first season was a huge success for the YouTube platform, with a first episode that garnered more than 50 million views in the five months after it was broadcast. Additionally, critics and audiences alike praised the series, giving it the unusual “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series has a script by Josh Heald (‘Hot Tub Time Machine’), with Jon HurwitzyHayden Schlossberg (‘Harold and Kumar’) in charge of directing practically all of its episodes. Macchio and Zabka are executive producers along with James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett of Overbrook Entertainment (based at Sony Pictures Television).

The 1984 original Karate Kid had a box office gross of $ 90 million, while the 2010 remake starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith reached $ 359 million worldwide. In total, 620 million dollars raised among all the films of the legendary franchise.

After recently wrapping up production, season four of Cobra Kai is expected to debut later this year.

