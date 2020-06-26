Terry Crews reveals they remove Brooklyn Nine-Nine chapters | .

The star of Brooklyn Nine-NineTerry Crews said four new episodes of the police comedy were thrown away in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

« We have had many grim conversations about it and deep conversations and we hope that through this we will do something that is truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best possible way, « he said, according to Access Hollywood.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of a team of detectives in the 99 fictional compound of the Police Department of the city of New York. In 2014 he won two Golden Globe Awards, including the best television comedy series.

Over the episodes details were not given and there was no discussion of when the replacement chapters will be ready.

The actor and presenter of America’s Got Talent He also related his own dealings with the police, saying that police officers had mistakenly targeted him with arm @ s before he became a familiar face.

« It’s something every black man has been through and it’s really hard to try to get other people to understand it, » he said.

« We always knew this was happening, but now whites they are understanding«

Since the incident with the citizen occurred George Floyd many celebrities and netizens joined him #BlackLivesMatters It was practically a revolution to see the abuse of authority with a person of color simply because they were different from them.

Surely you recognize Terry for his participation in the film And where are the Blondes? which starred Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Jaime King, it was in it that Crews achieved great popularity with the theme « A Thousand Miles » who plays in the film but especially with his character who captivated and fell in love with thousands of people because it is very similar to his personality in real life.

