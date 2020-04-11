The six rings of Super bowl achieved in his 20 seasons with the Patriots make Tom brady the most winning quarterback in the NFL, but that is not a parameter to be considered the best in history, according to Terry Bradshaw.

The legendary pin of Pittsburgh believes it is difficult to determine number one; however, in an interview with the New York Post, he considered that there are several in the position with greater attributes than the new player of the Buccaneers.

“Is he better than (Roger) Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. Is he better than (Joe) Montana? Not in my opinion. I’m talking about talent, everything together, “he exemplified.

In accordance with Bradshaw, are the championships of Brady those who put him in the conversation and make him the best of the last three decades, without more.

“He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. If you have the most Super Bowls, you can be there, but I don’t think he’s the greatest of all time … Is he better than Drew Brees ? Maybe, “he noted.

In addition, the four-time winner of the ‘Great Party’ said “tired of the novel between Brady and Bill Belichick”, so, once and for all, he gave his opinion on the departure of the ’12’ towards Tampa Bay.

“He left because he wants to prove to everyone that he can win without Belichick and that he has been more important than him in the Patriots’ success,” he concluded.

