TERROR is back. Trailer for ‘Warren File: Forced by the Demon’!

A day after the release of its first official images, Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon‘, the third installment in the franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Michael Chaves (‘The Nun’) replaces James Wan as director of this film written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, also a screenwriter of ‘The Warren File: The Enfield Case’, ‘Aquaman’ or up to twelve episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ . Wan remains on board as a producer alongside fellow franchise regular Peter Safran.

According to its official synopsis, this third installment, released on June 4 under the R rating -for adults- reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and evil that even shocked the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases in their archives, which begins with a fight for the soul of a child (Julian Hilliard) and goes beyond anything they have seen before.

A case that also marked the first time in the history of the United States that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

