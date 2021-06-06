in U.S.

Terror in the Mexican elections: a human head was thrown at the voting center

Various acts of violence such like a human head that was left in a box or burning of vehicles were recorded in Mexicali and Tijuana, in the border state of Baja California in Mexico, related to the elections where a Governor will be defined for the next six years, according to police reports.

In Tijuana, at 9:35 a.m., it was reported that on Paseo de las Águilas street in the Terrazas del Valle neighborhood, at the school Missionaries of Baja California, human remains were found in black bags.

According to preliminary information from the Police, the human remains were dumped from 06:00 hours local time, 100 meters from box 1431, however, the situation did not affect the location of the voting center.

Also, the truck of a Morena sympathizer was burned with Molotov cocktails in the Mesa sector of Otay.

The Municipal Police of Mexicali reported damage from gunshots in the Morena building, between Gustavo Garmendia Street and Río Presidio, Colonia Benito Juárez, without being arrested for these events.

The report was received at 05:07, local time, 07:07 hours, Mexico City time; at the scene, the Police units located 32 .223 caliber cartridges that they allegedly threw subjects aboard a white Suburban-type van.

Also, in Mexicali the theft of ballot boxes was reported in three neighborhoods; Los Naranjos, Solidaridad and Rivera Campestre; some ballots were found lying on the street.

Apparently there is a detained person.

In Mexicali, a blanket of threats was placed against alleged people from Sonora paid by Morena, in the road distributor of Lázaro Cárdenas and López Mateos.

The blanket was removed by staff of the State Attorney General’s Office.

