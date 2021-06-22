Terror in Tampico … crocodile attacks granny

Victoria City. A woman in a street situation died after an attack by a Moreletii crocodile after it attacked her in the Carpenter’s lagoon, in the municipality of Tampico in the state of Tamaulipas.

The death was reported at 7:00 p.m. last Monday. If he reported that the lady was able to reach the lagoon because in that area or there are bars that prevent it.

The victim is not identified fully and people close to the place only know it as “Mrs. Lety”, Approximately 50 years old. She was considered destitute.

In the investigations carried out by the authorities, it was confirmed that the woman came to the shore of the lake to wash her clothes, but a two-meter-long crocodile surprised her and after catching her submerged her in the water until she was killed.

The crocodile was swimming for a time with the corpse until firefighters supported with all kinds of tools were able to make him release it. Later they also caught the animal.

The lagoon is a tourist sector but it is infested with moreletii crocodiles, so the authorities have alerted the population of the danger, however, despite the fact that they have placed grids and mesh, there are still some areas where people can enter. The body was taken to the Tampico morgue.

There he brings the lady… she's already dead !; crocodile attacks and kills a lady in the Tamaulipas lagoon.

