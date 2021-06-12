Terror in Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen fell collapsed in the middle of the game



His teammates did not dare to see the condition of the Inter Milan footballer.

Photo: FRIEDEMANN VOGEL / . / .

One of the images was probably lived scariest of Euro 2020. In full match between Denmark and Finland, Christian ericksen he fell collapsed on the field. The footballer lost consciousness and required prompt medical assistance. UEFA decided to suspend the match due to the “medical emergency”.

After help came in from the doctors, They tore off the soccer player’s shirt and tried to revive him through CPR. After 15 minutes on the pitch, the player was removed on a stretcher.

It is perhaps one of the most impressive images of the tournament. Some teammates of the footballer did not hold back their tears before the disturbing scene that occurred just three minutes after the end of the first half.

The match was suspended by the principal, after the players of both teams decided to leave the field after the terrible images witnessed in Copenhagen. UEFA confirmed this decision and the match was postponed due to a “medical emergency”.

