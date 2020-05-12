From Drifter Entertainment and Oculus Studios comes Lies Beneath, an equal parts horror and action game exclusively for Quest and Rift. A highly recommended title for the company’s Stand Alone viewer, but less impressive in the PC version in which hardly any improvements are made.

Creepshow aesthetics

The first thing that catches your attention as soon as you start Lies Beneath is the visual section with a commitment to an artistic and graphic style based on cel shading. In addition, the entire narrative is shown through speech bubbles as if it were an interactive comic, where even between chapters we literally interact with pages of a visual novel with its illustrations and bullets that expand and reinforce the plot and tell the story.

Despite this particular graphic style so rarely seen in a game that tries to scare us, the result is surprising and manages to put us on edge most of the time thanks to the color palette and the gloomy setting. Its sound section, which together with some easy scares placed here and there, ends up giving the desired result and in the end we feel that continuous restlessness when turning each corner.

Lost, aimless and in the mud

The story begins with the return of a young woman and her father to a fictional Alaskan town where they lived when she was little. It is on that journey when, without prior notice, they have an accident. Upon recovering, the protagonist immediately realizes that her father is not there and will undertake her terrifying adventure in search of him. Or, at the very least, he will try to find help from the townspeople, who he sometimes refers to as “strange people.”

Before and after arriving at the town we will go through different scenarios starting with a forest to continue, chapter by chapter, by other places that we will discover throughout the 20 chapters that make up Lies Beneath. The stage design is not too inspired and, to be honest, we can say that all roads lead to Rome.

By removing a few detours to find ammunition and food or to solve some simple puzzles, we are not going to stray too far from the main route. Sometimes the game reminds me of a house of terror, it is like a set ready for you to pass by and get scared with the masters in disguise -which is not bad, although I am afraid it is not intentional either- and it can get you out if you take the matter too seriously.

Give me fire please

During the tour we will find all kinds of monstrous beings of different sizes and dangerousness – all of them are normally very affordable – that we will have to face and defeat in order to advance in history. Sometimes we will even measure ourselves with large hordes and some final bosses with different mechanics and weak points. The key element of the adventure is the lighter that we take at the beginning and from which we will not part at any time, this serves to illuminate or show the way observing the direction of the flame, but it is also used during combat, and if for example we turn it on when holding a firearm, we will see a very effective reticle when aiming.

The action is based, as I say, on firearms that we will find around the stage, pistols, shotguns and even a spearfishing spear with which you can also interact with the resolution of small puzzles. But in Lies Beneath melee combat is also important and here we are going to have all kinds of cutting weapons, from axes, machetes and knives to stakes that we can extract directly from the head of an enemy to keep and use against them in cases of urgency.

To the rhythm of VR

In general the moments of action are resolved in a remarkable way and except for some regular moments with the physical ones, everything works quite decent. Sometimes it is difficult to hit when shooting without the aim if we do not use the lighter and it seems to me a VR mechanics intelligently implemented by the studio since it enhances the aim but instead deprives us of the possibility of wielding another weapon in the other hand.

On the other hand, the melee combat seems to me imprecise on too many occasions and I explain it briefly; If you throw an ax at an enemy from a distance, the impact is realistic, but if you hit him directly, you will pierce him and by now those details will squeak. On the other hand, if you are dealing with a monster that dies with a single blow and you throw the same ax and it bounces on the ground and then hits the enemy’s foot, it is nailed and ends with it, subtracting “realism”.

Apples, sandwich and bullets

During the adventure there will be moments of peaks of difficulty in which we will have to monitor the ammunition and health. Ammunition is an issue that has caused me controversy. In many moments we will have plenty and our storage capacity is limited, so we will be forced to leave a large number of bullets because our inventory is full. On the other hand, sometimes we will get to places more populated with enemies and we may end up lying around with empty chargers, it is an issue that is not well measured.

In the game there is no interface or HUD to use, so we will have to check the bullets that we have left in the revolver drum or in the magazine of the rest of the weapons. The same happens with life and the state of our health is reflected in how much blood we have in our hands and to recover it we must eat food that we find scattered around the stage, grab an apple and put it to your mouth. I am very funny about the sound that our protagonist makes when eating food and I do not know if they did it on purpose or it was just like that, but the crunch of food mixed with snoring as if eating a pig gives it a comic touch that has made you laugh a lot.

Learner of everything and teacher of nothing

Lies Beneath It is not a viewfinder vendor, nor is it a particularly remarkable product in general. Its price is a little high by level of production, although at the same time it is recommended for its duration. We are not facing the best action or horror game in VR but we are facing a product with personality, fun and with a correct finish.

It will surely be more enjoyable in Quest as I said, so if you have the Oculus stand alone and ask me, I would say that you will surely make a good purchase and enjoy it. But the PC version would ask for a greater effort to harness the power of the equipment without limiting itself to simply doing a direct Port of the Quest version. Better textures and effects such as mist or particles would come as a ring to your finger and would surely serve to sweeten a product that tastes saccharine without being bitter.

Even so, its more than acceptable duration – it will take between 6 and 8 hours depending on the level of difficulty we choose – exceeds the average and its commitment to a cel shading graphic style, gives this adventure enough personality to not let it pass if you are lover of sagas like Silent hill or resident evil. [70]