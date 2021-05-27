Terrifying trailer of Time, the new of M. Night Shyamalan

Director M. Night Shyamalan, responsible for The Sixth Sense, Multiple or The Protected, presents the trailer for Time, his new film.

It must be recognized that M. Night Shyamalan he knows how to create horror and suspense movies. In addition, the smaller they are, the more they are based on their characters and the twists of the stories, the better they usually come out. So we could be facing a new success because in the trailer of Weather you can recognize the best of his filmography.

The thriller supernatural Time (Old), is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle from Pierre Oscar Levy Y Frederik Peters, about an idyllic beach that has a dark secret: It makes people age. So we can see how some tourists get trapped in that place and realize that they start to get older quickly. As children grow up in the eyes of their healthy parents and adults they break down and become old people.

Here we leave you the first trailer of Weather:

This story will be a free adaptation of the graphic novel.

M. Night Shyamalan is inspired by Sandcastle but it will not retell the story exactly the same, although the central supernatural premise remains the same. But it may add a final twist to it. Since the graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peters does not leave anyone alive and they do not give any explanation to what happens in that place. Something that the director will surely change, especially if we review his filmography. So we can be facing the most terrifying of this year.

The movie of Weather stars Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Alex Wolff, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Emun Elliott, Jeffrey Holsman, and Daniel Ison.

Tiempo will premiere on July 30, 2021.