Terrifying: Hispanic discovered her neighbor was a pervert with night vision cameras



They arrested a pervert in Texas.

Photo: Harris Police Department / Courtesy

Adriana garcia He came home every day and did what anyone would in the privacy of his room, however she had the strange feeling that someone was spying on her. A footprint outside his house heightened his suspicions.

He was right and the confirmation was terrifying.

Police arrested a man in Katy, Texas, after he was caught peeking out the window in the room of the single mother of a 14-year-old boy with autism.

According to KHOU-11, the subject was looking inside the rooms and is probably the one who left the footprint that Katy’s son discovered, right on his window.

“I haven’t been sleeping for over a month, just waiting, waiting”Garcia told the station.

Due to the uncertainty, Garcia installed a night vision camera system in his backyard and managed to have the evidence that they can sink the pervert.

In the images you can see a barefoot subject approaching the home on tiptoe. Then look inside, where the family carried out their activities.

“I have clear images in which its parts are observed and touched while looking through the small holes in the windows of my room”the Hispanic woman explained, moved.

The situation escalated, because when he was surprised, he left the house and confronted the subject.

“That was when he began to beg. Don’t say anything, don’t say anything, please, please. And putting hands together and running home “, the woman detailed.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested the woman’s neighbor for trespassing.

“He violated my privacy. I’m scared, no matter how brave what I did seem… Now I’ll never be able to look out the window, because if I look, if I hear a noise. What is going to happen? I mean, it left a psychological scar on me. “

Garcia revealed that for a long time his neighbor gave him certain chills.

“I always had a creepy feeling about him.”He said, remembering that when he left the house, he would stare at them.

Garcia has a licensed gun at home and is trained, but decided not to shoot him because his life was not in danger.

KHOU recalled that a week ago in Harris County, a couple chased after a man who was allegedly spying on their daughter’s window. They confronted him at a gas station and shot him, because the suspect tried to take a gun from one of them.

