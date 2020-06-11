A terrifying haunted doll took over the nets. It turned out that she is Mexican and left several horrified. He returned from the past to filter into the nightmares of many.

If you’ve seen movies like “Annabelle,” “The Boy,” or “Chucky,” you know how terrifying a haunted doll can be.

So when a Twitter user came across one, he couldn’t help but share his horror on the social network. And if I tell you that the haunted doll was Mexican, we put the icing on the cake, right?

I tell you.

@GammaCounter turned to social media to share a creepy video that is going to make your hair stand on end.

The man related that his wife had found this terrifying old doll among a bunch of old things from her childhood.

It seems that she was happy to retrieve her toy, but the husband was quite suspicious of the matter. So he uploaded the images of the doll’s face. And when you see them, you’re going to have one of two reactions: you’re either scared or you’re having fun.

“My wife found her childhood doll among a lot of old things. Look at the range of emotions he’s going through, ”the man tweeted.

And you have to watch the video to the end to understand the chills they gave her when she had it in front of her. To see it, you have to click on the photo below.

Everyone who saw the video was impressed and started asking him where the doll came from, what it was called, etc.

The overwhelmed @GammaCounter answered what he could or knew.

It turns out that the terrifying doll that seemed to be haunted was Mexican!

His wife had called her Gilly. He had obtained it in 1975, but it had been manufactured in 1972 by Mattel Inc. Mexico.

And it’s really chilling how his facial expression changes when you move his left arm. But our friend didn’t know anything else.

However, the video was widely viewed and commented, and from the comments of the users a little more was known about this haunted doll.

A Twitter user named Diane replied that the doll was probably from a line of dolls called “Saucy Expressions Doll” actually launched by Mattel, Inc. in 1972.

But @GammaCounter, or Alan, could not find peace of mind in these explanations. Knowing when the terrifying doll was made did not explain why she put on all those shivering faces.

So, he decided to cut his teeth and do an x-ray! at the head of the spawn. “If anyone wants to see the X-rays from my wife’s wrist, here they are. Fewer mechanical components than I expected. They are plastic mechanisms. Those metal springs are what make the lips and cheeks work, ”he wrote.

Well, with that Alan was calm. Also, it seems that her little daughter fell in love with the doll and kept it as a best friend.

But the others continued to comment on it.

“OMG, this is between awesome and scary … I still can’t make up my mind,” someone said.

“Wow. Aside from the horror factor, she is a super cool doll! ”, They replied.

“That really is chilling,” wrote someone else. “Terrifying”, “I’m scared” or “Burn” were some frequent responses.

“It’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” says another.

“Well, soak it in holy water … And hope for the best!” Someone else said.

And so the thread of the tweet continued for a long time.

Now what do you think? Is it a haunted and terrifying doll or does it just make you laugh?

