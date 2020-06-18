It had only been seen on AEW Dark, but now, officially, the terrifying fighter Abadon made her intimidating debut on AEW Dynamite, surprising everyone present and viewers as a threat to the women’s division.

In Lucha Libre, the character is of vital importance for success or failure and in the history of this industry, names such as The Undertaker, Kane, Sting, Vampire Canadience, La Park have transcended, as legends that have amused and also frightened his fans.

Abadon Sow Terror at AEW Dynamite

On this occasion AEW has surprised us with the presentation of Abadon, who puts an additional ingredient to the feminine division of the company, with his intimidating personality, the paleness of his face and his disturbing gaze.

Abadon faced Anna Jay in the ring, but managed to easily defeat her, and even intimidated the referee himself. We have to say that the production of the segment was excellent, because the company presented a video of Jay before the fight, which was destroyed by the debutante.

Abadon was discovered by AEW in Denver, fighting for RMP Wrestling. Her name was “The Living Dead Girl”, but the company decided to hire her and take her to the next level in terms of the terrifying and disturbing.

The plans that AEW has for Abadon are not yet known, but surely, with a good management of character, the fighter will be able to transcend and sneak into the history of this sport, since there are very few women who dare to cross the barrier in search of identity within the ring.

