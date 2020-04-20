Cannelloni without milk and gluten-free are ideal for people with celiac disease who generally cannot consume some foods. If you are one of those people, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and try this recipe. You will love it!

April 19, 2020 10:22 p.m.

It has become a trend to share many recipes for those who have food intolerances, such as lactose or gluten. On this occasion, we present a different way to prepare cannelloni without milk or gluten! Are you interested in knowing how to prepare them, here we tell you ?.

Tasty cannelloni without milk or gluten

Cannelloni are a wide rectangular shaped pasta used in Italian cuisine with various fillings made of meat, tuna, vegetables, among other ingredients. However, its traditional form contains gluten, so today we present this alternative recipe that you can enjoy without any problem.

Ingredients

Tasty cannelloni without milk or gluten

1 box of raw cannelloni without gluten. 400 thousand or 2 glasses of water. 30 ml or 2 tablespoons of olive oil. 300 grams or 1 ½ of ground beef. 4 tomatoes. 15 gr or 1 tablespoon of onion powder. 15 gr or 1 tablespoon of salt. 30 gr or ¼ cup of grated vegetable cheese.

Preparation

Tasty cannelloni without milk or gluten

Cook the meat for your cannelloni. Then cut the tomato into small pieces and sauté them in a frying pan with little oil, salt and onion powder. Add the meat and let it cook for 10 minutes. Once the meat is ready, bring the water to a boil over low heat, when the water is hot, remove it from the heat and add the cannelloni for 1 minute.

Drain and let cool. Once cold, begin to fill with the ground meat, place them in a bowl and reserve.

What you need for the bechamel sauce

Tasty cannelloni without milk or gluten

3 tablespoons of gluten-free cornstarch. ½ onion. 1 glass of soy milk. 1 tablespoon of salt. ½ tablespoon of pepper. ½ tablespoon of nutmeg powder. Start by boiling the milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Add half of the onion and nutmeg powder to the milk.

Add cornstarch and stir until thick. Season with a little salt and pepper, removing from the heat. Pour the cream on the cannelloni tray and take to the oven for 10 minutes at 190ºC. Let cool and Bon Appetit !.