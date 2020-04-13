The singer moves all her followers on instagram with this tragic news

April 13, 2020

The popular Dominican singer has known how to make the most of her time at home, since from the comfort of her home she has not stopped pampering her fans, and this time she does it in a very fun way.

Recently, the singer caused a stir on social networks by sharing a video on Instagram where you can see the exact moment when she ends up with her boyfriend Samuel. Poor dear!

The interpreter of “Soy Mia” made a recording in Tik Tok where she is seen a little upset and sad, there she is talking on the phone with her boyfriend and asks for an explanation of why he treats other women better than she does.

Natti Natasha when publishing the video on his social networks did so under the following description: “Samuel I love you”, he also accompanied him with a black heart emoticon.

As expected his followers did not take long to make comments of which we highlight: “That is a tongue twister”, “Who is Samuel?”, “You were spectacular”, “I already missed you in Tik Tok”.

.