The Colombian has been the protagonist of mistakes and falls on stage throughout her career

April 12, 2020

Shakira is considered one of the greatest figures in the music world, thanks to her successful career, and to her different musical styles that have managed to position the artist at the forefront of the show.

The Colombian has gained millions of followers around the world, thanks to her spectacular hip movements and her angelic voice with which she has known how to win the hearts of all her followers.

The Colombian singer does not escape being the protagonist of embarrassing stage events, and as usual, Shakira has also had a few stumbles on stage.

Recently a material was leaked on the YouTube video platform, where the singer is seen dancing, but unexpectedly she slipped and fell on her back on the stage, elsewhere it is seen that she is singing in English and she forgets the lyrics, and even once or again he becomes out of tune.

It should be noted that despite the artist’s arduous training before presenting a show, there are small details that escape from being able to get out of context, since on stage everything is unpredictable.

