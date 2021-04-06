TERRIBLE NEWS, Jaime Munguia will have a new rival

Bad news for the Mexican, Jaime Munguia, who was preparing his return to the ring on next April 24However, his fight will have a huge change and therefore the strategy will also suffer.

According to the report of Mike Coppinger, the rival of Jaime Mungia, the Polish Maciej Sulecki, suffered a terrible injury, therefore the Lawsuit with the Mexican will not take place.

Coppinger wrote that managers are working as quickly as possible to find a replacement. the same Coppinger made known that D’Mitrius Ballard, I would be the one to take the place of Sulecki.

For now Jaime’s camp Munguia They have not pronounced anything about it, but they continue working on the eve of continuing with the plans to fight on April 24.

