Elias was part of a major segment of Hit and Run a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and it was later revealed that WWE prepared the angle to get it off television. Elias suffered an injury where the pectoral muscle was torn legitimately, which forced him to have to leave for a while.

The news of the injury was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

Pollock noted:

Elias is out of action with a torn chest muscle, POST Wrestling has learned from multiple sources within WWE, that with the angle where he was run over, it served to get him off television while he recovers. It is not known when he sustained the injury.

During the injury update segment of Sean Ross Sapp’s Backstage Report podcast on FightFul Select, SRS shared a bewildering detail regarding Elias’ recovery time and his expected return date to WWE.

SRS said Elias may not reportedly return until WrestleMania 37, which is slated to occur in late March 2021 at the SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

SRS noted the following in the Backstage Report podcast:

“Elias was hit by that car in one segment a couple of weeks ago, but he has one of his pecs torn and may not return until WrestleMania 37.”

Injuries have hampered Elias’ rise in WWE

An unfortunate injury history has marred the Drifter’s professional career in WWE in recent years.

Originally, Elias was scheduled to compete in the semifinals of the Rey del Ring Tournament in 2019; However, he was withdrawn from the tournament due to an ankle injury. Elias also recently confirmed that he would face The Undertaker in 2019, but the heads-up was canceled.

His last injury is quite serious since Elias had to undergo surgery to repair the tear in the pectoral muscle.

You may have to spend at least six to nine months in rehab, and as things stand, we may not see you in a WWE ring until the company begins building for the next edition of the Show of Shows.

WWE still hopes to go ahead with WrestleMania 37 as scheduled despite the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. What role could Elias play once he returns from his injury, possibly on The Show of Shows? As always, we will keep you informed of your recovery and status within WWE.

