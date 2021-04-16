“Terrible” Morales sends a strong message to Munguia’s critics

Hard and direct, so were the words of the former boxer, Erik “Terrible” Morales, to defend his young ward, Jaime Munguia, of critics who point out that the boxer is not ready for big fights.

“Terrible” Morales got tired of hearing criticism of Jaime Munguia, therefore, he went on to mention that the young man has enough quality to reach the biggest boxing stages.

“Let them know that with Jaime it will be a challenge. Today, the people of Mexico have accepted him very well. They appreciate him, love him, and have taken him as a good young man. But they seem to think he’s not ready for the big leagues. Even though he was already world championOr, they take him as a growing fighterHe commented.

Likewise, he stated that for his next fight, James, he will come out to look his best version.

“After the next fight, people are going to decide if they are ready for those commitments. He is going to start doing the pressure that is done for each of the fights. What they would like to see is the important thing ”, he concluded.

