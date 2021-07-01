‘Terrible’ Morales encourages young people to seek the path of success

MEXICO CITY

The young interns of the Hacienda Nueva Vida addiction control clinic, witnessed the presence of the four-time world champion in different divisions, Erik “Terrible” Morales, who with his words, encouraged those present to seek the path of success, and stop consuming any vice that affects their mental and physical health, which has destroyed many families.

The former Tijuana boxer recounted his triumphs as champion of the world, as well as his stumblesAmong which he highlighted, a strong depression with which he had to overcome, and that led him to take motivational therapies to find himself again and thus want life more strongly.

You (he addressed the interns) think they are fine. That being with two weeks or a little more, they will be fine. The most difficult opponent is yourself. Getting up to work, fighting, striving, is a discipline, “explained the pride of Tijuana.

I lived in a tough neighborhood in Tijuana, where I met people who robbed to get high, many of them died, others roam. Their life is over. Watching people cross to the border is hard, very hard. Be grateful that you are in this rehabilitation center alive and hopefully you win this battle, “he added.

Morales (52-9-0, 36 KOs), who held world championships in the super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight and super lightweight divisions, stated that his strongest rival was the depression into which he fell, but he knew how to recover and defeat.

After the fight against David Díaz for the world lightweight title, where I lost, but felt robbed, I fell into a depression where I did not want to leave home, I gained more than a hundred kilos, family problems, until I started going to a school of life to get out of trouble. I got divorced, believing it was the worst, but I see my children whom I adore, “he said.

My dad, José Morales, also had a problem with alcohol. He also interned him in life talks, and when he came out, I told him ‘let’s go for my fourth world title’, to which my dad said ‘well let’s go’, and I succeeded, “he recalled.

With much attention, the young interns listened to the words of the four-time world champion, who advised them that if they want to succeed in life, they first have to be at peace with their person and family.

Of course you can be successful, you just have to find the way, the ways and be with God. My mother, at 45 years old, graduated as a lawyer and showed us that you can succeed regardless of age. A dream has to be built, believe in yourself, pursue it. Many of you will feel misunderstood, but you are special. I invite you to stop using drugs, because later, perhaps, I will not see you here, if not in a prison or worse, in a cemetery. From the hand of God we can do many things, and more with health, “he concluded.

