“Terrible” Galilea Montijo criticized for commenting on Lupillo Rivera

The presenter Galilea Montijo was the target of strong criticism in the middle of the broadcast of the Hoy program to which he returned on Monday, June 21, mercilessly, the users of the networks pointed out them strongly for making fun of the controversy that has surrounded Lupillo Rivera, Christian Nodal and Belinda.

After the morning addressed the comments between Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal by the singer Belinda, the criticisms on social networks did not wait for the drivers and particularly towards Galilea Montijo Who was branded as “mocking” and “pessimistic driver”,

“At that table today there was Everything … Except gentlemen and ladies, I say it for the drivers”, “Instead of going against Lupillo for his terrible comment, they spent it laughing”, “What did Galilea return to? neta has become very mocking, she thinks she is the great refined lady “,” GALILEA, a terrible mocking driver, lacks professional ethics and values ​​”,” Hey Galilea, don’t make fun of the misfortune of others because this life is a boomerang, everything returns “users attacked in the comments.

Similarly, in some others they highlighted the great affection on the part of Belinda towards the “Today’s driver“So they would send the” pop star “advice on this.” Friendship is not worth it here. ”

As far as I know, Belinda has been very fond of Galilea, she even allowed herself to be injected with her, in a note, and now Galilea talks like that.

Finally, they ended up reiterating to the Televisa collaborator that she is not free of controversies and dismissed her attitude as “vulgar.”

There is Galilea that you look mocking badly … as if you had only had your husband as a partner, That Galilee as vulgar as always and his companions, you can see chivalry everywhere, you can read between the various reactions.

“You see mijo”

It all started when, in the middle of the broadcast, some of the strongest controversies of entertainment were presented and of course, the controversial responses by the two figures of music was one of the central points of the conversation.

At one point, the “tapatia” commented that Christian Nodal’s response to the comments of Lupillo Rivera was not necessary, who called him “Puerco” after the interpreter of “Despreciado” put Belinda’s honor at stake.

Immediately afterwards, Montijo Torres pointed out to Christian Nodal that he should not have entered the regional artist’s game.

“You see, mijo Nodal, why do you answer if you already gave him the ring, Montijo concluded.

In past statements, the future fiancé of “the pop star” called “Puerco” the “Toro del corrido” who reacted with a strong comment in which he questioned the honor of the singer.

No fart, man, that bato and I already know that I ate first at the table, said Lupillo Rivera between laughter.

The “collaborator of various variety and reality television programs”, Galilea Montijo, said that she had been amused by the reaction from Lupillo Rivera who laughed when she saw the interview with the regional artist and finally finished off with a “I’ll come first” which also it has made him the target of criticism.

Look, it’s funny how Lupillo took it, but the answer that he gives at the end is from ‘ay we’, but when you met Nodal it seemed very strange to me, why… ”, expressed Galilea Montijo.

I think there was no need for what Nodal, the net, said, because apart … Lupillo gave him an answer … “, Galilea Montijo added.

For his part, Raúl Araiza, hinted that Christian Nodal is a child and “He lacks tusk“, “El Negro” Araiza. In addition to highlighting the great age difference since while the young singer-songwriter is barely 22 years old, the “Moreño” is already over 50 years old.

Arath de la Torre questioned “if it was because at some point he felt burned.” To which “the presenter of” Vida Tv “answered” no “.

He told him, well I ate first, ”Montijo stressed, unleashing mockery in the forum.

In the midst of all this, it has been Lupillo Rivera himself who has also become a strong target of criticism on social networks by highlighting the “machismo” that reigns in his personality.

Finally, the netizens also made a call to the drivers of the morning to remember their origins and the reasons why they are supposedly where they are, thanks to alleged “relations with producers”, so that “they are not saints”, they pointed out.