Terrible disappointment: He discovers that his girlfriend was unfaithful to him with his cousin

Even if It seems to be a chapter of the famous television program “La Rosa de Guadalupe”, it happened in real life and soon went viral.

A TikTok user named Angela Yarley shared the sad story of a young man named Julian, who contacted her to buy a necklace that she sells that projects the phrase “I love you” in 100 languages.

Angela, who is originally from Ecuador, told the boy that at the moment, he did not have any more necklaces like that and that in a couple of weeks it would arrive and that he could give him an advance to set it aside, which he accepted.

Just a couple of days ago, the TikTok user sent Julián a message to let him know that the article he requested had already arrived; However, he let her know that he was no longer interested because he had broken up with his girlfriend but that he would still buy it for her, which Yarley would not accept.

This message was posted by the seller on her account, indicating that she was intrigued to find out what had happened to this couple.

What he did not imagine is that Julián would send him another message to tell him the whole truth.

A sad story of infidelity

The boy, claiming to want to “take advantage of his 5 minutes of fame”, narrated that his ex went out a couple of days ago partying, nothing out of the ordinary. A few hours later, a friend called him to tell him that his girlfriend was very drunk and that it was best for him to go for her, so Julián picked her up at the party and took her home to sleep.

But his girlfriend got up at dawn to go to bed in an armchair in the living room but he discovered that he did it not to sleep but to send messages with his cell phone.

The next morning, his ex went to bathe and asked Julián to pass him his phone to put on some music. There, the young man saw that he had received a message that said “love”, which was sent by a woman, so he did not give it much importance. The real problem was when he heard his girlfriend talking to someone else on the phone in the bathroom and said the following: “No, if Julián has already left, nothing happens, I’ll go out and go to your house.”

To his surprise, that same night this boy received a photo of his girlfriend, nothing more and nothing less than kissing one of his cousins.

“I called my cousin and saw the same profile photo of the person who wrote to her in the morning,” Julián said. In the end he discovered that his girlfriend had been unfaithful to him with his cousin for 7 months.

The tragic story of heartbreak soon went viral; It has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and has received several comments, all in favor of the deceived.

