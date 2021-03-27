Terrible accident suffered by skier Daniel Andre Tande [VIDEO]

Norwegian skier Daniel Andre Tande suffered a terrible accident during the Ski World Cup, in Slovenia.

Tande made a great ski jump and being in the air lost his balance and ended up falling directly into the snow from a great height, to later roll giving himself numerous impacts against the snow.

After the spectacular fall, the skier was treated immediately where first aid was applied and was later transferred to the hospital. Fortunately the Norwegian is now better and out of danger as reported by the Norwegian team.

Below you can see the brutal fall of Daniel Andre Tande: