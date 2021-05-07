Terri Harper is injured and will not fight on May 15

The boxer Terri harper, who was to headline in just over a week in Manchester, has injured a hand that has been damaged since fighting Katharina Thanderz. Thus, their super featherweight unification WBA + WBC against the Chinese will not be able to be disputed Hyun mi choi, planned as the headliner for an event that will have no less than three European championships.

Harper suffered the injury doing one of her last days of sparring, in preparation for the fight, and will have to undergo surgery and stand for several months. His team has commented that they will seek to resume the duel against the Asian at the end of this 2021. The evening will continue with the rest of the planned fights.

It should be remembered that this will be the penultimate matchroom boxing event with Sky Sports in the UK, as DAZN will also broadcast its galas in the island country starting this summer. The pharaonic contract will enable events of even higher quality and frequency than to date, according to sources in the agreement. According to company sources, that last evening could take place on June 12, with Lewis Ritson against Jeremías Ponce, a world tie for the IBF super lightweight, as the main course.