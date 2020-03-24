Terrence McNally, famous playwright loses his life due to coronavirus | AP

It transpired that Terrence McNally, one of the great American playwrights lost his life after being the victim of coronavirus at the age of 81 years.

The famous screenwriter whose prolific career was recognized with awards Tony for the works “Love! Value! Compassion! ” (“Courage, love and compassion!”) And “Master Class” as well as the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (“The kiss of the spider woman”) lost his life last Tuesday victim of complications related to the coronavirus.

It should be mentioned that McNally He lived with a chronic inflammatory lung condition after having survived lung cancer, so he spent his last days at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida from where he left after a strong crisisAs reported by Matt Polk, his representative.

We are profoundly sad at the passing of Tony Award-winning playwright and long-time Gallery friend, Terrence McNally. Gallery produced many of Terrence’s works over the years: AND THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT (1976); FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (1990); the NYC premiere of the revised version of THE LISBON TRAVIATA (1994); LIPS TOGETHER, TEETH APART (1994); the first New York revivals of THE RINK (1995), LOVE! VALUE! COMPASSION! (1996), KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (1999), THE FULL MONTY (2005), and DEDICATION OR THE STUFF OF DREAMS (2007); A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (2012); MASTER CLASS (2013); RAGTIME (2017). He was so very supportive of our theater, and we are grateful for his generosity and willingness to share his time and talent. Our condolences to friends, family, and all who found joy and meaning from his work. Pictured: composer Stephen Flaherty, Terrence McNally (center), lyricist Lynn Ahrens, and the cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, March 2012. #terrencemcnally

During his trajectory It was characterized by creating works and musicals that explored how people connected or failed to do so.

Through ingenuity and consideration he addressed the difficulties in families, war and relationships and explored the spark and the costs of creativity. He was an openly gay author who wrote about homophobia, love and AIDS.

I like working with people who are much more talented and intelligent than me, who make fewer mistakes than me and who tell me when I do something wrong, “McNally told the LA Stage Times in 2013.” Many people stop learning in life and that’s his tragedy. “

One of the works of McNally that was captured in the memory of those who admired it was the work of “Lips Together, Teeth Apart”, addressed the story of two couples who spent a weekend on Fire Island, is an emblematic piece about AIDS.

Another of his works, “The Ritz”Became one of the first with openly gay characters to reach the mass audience.

Likewise, he also explored the gay theme in the script of the musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman” which won its first Tony, in addition to his work “Love! Value! Compassion! ” for which he was again recognized with that award for his portrait of eight gay men who face problems of fidelity, love and happiness.

The theater changes positions, it is the secret place where we all really live, ”he said at the 2019 Tony ceremony, when he received a lifetime achievement award. “The world needs artists more than ever to remind us of what truth, beauty and goodness really is.”

