Terrence Mann, the details of a performance for history

Terrence mann He has surprised locals and strangers by uncovering himself as something more than a young player with good projection and the ability to help from the bench. With the absence of Kawhi Leonard, a star may have been born in the bosom of Los Angeles Clippers, with a memorable performance in the sixth game of NBA 2021 playoffs against Utah Jazz. He scored 39 points, 20 of them in a staggering third quarter that marks the highest ever scoring by a player in a playoff quarter in the Los Angeles franchise. He only missed three triples and six field goals.