Terrassa beat EC Granollers 3-1 at the Olímpic de Terrassa

05/09/2021 at 9:56 PM CEST

The Terrassa won 3-1 against Granollers during the duel held this Sunday in the Olympic of Terrassa. The Terrassa He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Cerdanyola at home (1-2) and the other in front of EC Granollers away from home (0-3) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the visiting team, the EC Granollers He came from beating 3-1 at home at CE Europe in the last match played. With this defeat, the Granollerense team was placed in sixth position after the end of the match, while the Terrassa is second.

The first half of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Terrassa, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Josu moments after the start of the duel, in minute 5. The local team scored again, distancing itself by making it 2-0 with another goal from Josu, thus achieving a double in minute 31, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

The second period began in a positive way for the Tarragona team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its opponent with a penalty goal of Alex Fernandez a few minutes after the resumption of the game, specifically in minute 49. However, the visiting team in minute 58 approached on the scoreboard thanks to the success of Albert, thus closing the match with the score of 3-1.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Terrassa who entered the game were Marc Munoz, Akito Mukai, Ivan Agudo, Gonzalez Y Moon replacing Sergi arranz, Monkey, Jaume pascual, Alex Fernandez Y Josu, while changes in the Granollers They were Adrià Prado, Little boy, Altimira, Dani Muela Y Marc rio, who entered to supply Oriole, Campeny, Marc Gelmà, Suaibo Sanneh Y Albert.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Monkey Y Jaume pascual and by visitors to Eloi Zamorano Y Albert.

With this result, the Terrassa he is left with 47 points and the Granollers with 36 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the EC Granollers will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Vilafranca in his stadium, while the Terrassa will play against him Girona B at home.

Data sheetTerrassa:Ortega, Castillo, Pelegrin, Lucas Viña, Salva Torreño, Mico (Akito Mukai, min.70), Álex Fernández (Gonzalez, min.82), Lledó, Jaume Pascual (Iván Agudo, min.82), Josu (Luna, min.82) .87) and Sergi Arranz (Marc Muñoz, min. 70)EC Granollers:Garcia, Campeny (Ñito, min.60), Morales, Eloi Zamorano, Guillem, Max Llovera, Marc Gelmà (Altimira, min.60), Oriol (Adrià Prado, min.60), Albert (Marc Rio, min.77) , Suaibo Sanneh (Dani Muela, min.77) and PauStadium:Olympic of TerrassaGoals:Josu (1-0, min. 5), Josu (2-0, min. 31), Álex Fernández (3-0, min. 49) and Albert (3-1, min. 58)