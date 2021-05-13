Terrassa and Girona B divide the points and draw 1-1

05/12/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

The Terrassa and the Girona drew one in the match played this Wednesday in the Olympic of Terrassa. The Terrassa He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against EC Granollers in his stadium (3-1) and the other in front of Cerdanyola away (1-2) and with a streak of four consecutive victories in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Girona B he was defeated 3-1 in the last game he played against the CE Europe. With this result, the team from Tarragona was placed in second position, while the Girona, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for the Girona team, who inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from Jofre, ending the first period with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half he scored a goal Terrassa, who put the tables by means of a goal from Pelegrin in the 75th minute, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Terrassa from Joanjo garcia relieved Akito Mukai and Ivan Agudo for Nerd Y Sergi arranz, while the technician of the Girona, Áxel Vizuete, ordered the entry of Camera, Suli, Gabriel Martinez, Alex Sala and Ivan Zamorano to supply Alex Pachón, Adrià Gené, Gonpi, Amoedo Y Ferran Brugué.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Lledó, Sergi arranz, Nerd, Pelegrin, Alex Fernandez and Ivan Agudo by the Terrassa already Ferran Brugué, Joel priego, Alex Sala Y Ferran Lopez by the Girona team.

At the moment, the Terrassa he gets 48 points and the Girona with 44 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Terrassa is against him Girona B, Meanwhile he Girona B will face the Terrassa.

Data sheetTerrassa:Ortega, Castillo, Pelegrin, Lucas Viña, Salva Torreño, Lledó, Álex Fernández, Nono (Akito Mukai, min.65), Sergi Arranz (Iván Agudo, min.85), Jaume Pascual and JosuGirona B:Jonatan Morilla, Dan Coll, Resta, Ferran Brugué (Ivan Zamorano, min.81), Jofre, Joel Priego, Adrià Gené (Suli, min.77), Ferrán López, Álex Pachón (Camara, min.50), Gonpi (Gabriel Martínez, min.77) and Amoedo (Álex Sala, min.77)Stadium:Olympic of TerrassaGoals:Jofre (0-1, min. 43) and Pelegrin (1-1, min. 75)