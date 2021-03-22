Terraria has sold over 35 million copies

If you’ve ever gotten into survival or creation games, you’ve probably played Terraria. Well, Terraria just crossed a milestone by surpassing 35 million units sold. 17.2 million of those copies were on PC, with 8.5 million on console and 9.3 million on mobile devices. That’s a lot of digging in the dirt! Notably, this achievement came less than a year after Terraria crossed the 30 million mark, indicating that while newcomers like Valheim are charming survivors, the whimsical world of Terraria continues to enthrall explorers at a rate. Quick.

Terraria is usually best with friends, an experience that has you searching the depths of the earth, summoning great bosses to fight and loot, and exploring large biomes with strange lighting and even stranger creatures. Like Minecraft, many of the best experiences can be had by setting up your own dedicated server and adjusting the ruleset to your liking, beyond the standard options. For many players, that often means bundling together to rent a server from several available providers for a nominal fee.

“Terraria may not be accessible, but this litter box is so deep that you might find yourself buried in self-set goals and chasing that upgradeable gear carrot until the wee hours of the morning,” Ben Reeves said in his review of TecNoticias in 2013. “The combat and controls might need more polish, but a nearly infinite pool of randomly generated elements and worlds make up for those flaws. Many games try to hold your hand through a scripted experience, but Terraria makes a good argument. for the merits of creation without direction. ” Terraria got an 8 back then, and she’s still going strong eight years later.

Terraria has had many significant updates and changes since those times, updates that add all kinds of amazing areas to explore, titanic bosses to tackle, and even cool accessories and cosmetics to add to your home.

