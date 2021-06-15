Terrance McKinney: the new jewel of the UFC who knocked out in 7 seconds and was injured in the celebration [Video]

Terrance McKinney made history in his UFC debut: knocked out his rival at 7 seconds, achieving the fastest combat completion in the history of the lightweight division. His debut impressed everyone present, but unfortunately not everything was perfect: “T. Wrecks” injured his knee at his celebration.

Let’s go with the knockout. Terrance connected with the right across the center of the face to his rival, Matt Frevola, and immediately completed the combo with a left that entered easily and knocked him down.

The knockout was almost complete. He finished it off with three more right connections on the ground. End of the battle. Knock on the table on your debut.

7️⃣ SECONDS! Terrance McKinney gives us the fastest KO of lightweights against Matt Frevola! # UFC263 pic.twitter.com/UW8OHLvIBm – UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) June 12, 2021

As is tradition, the fighters climb to the top of the Octagon to celebrate. McKinney was no exception. When he fell, his landing was not good, and he injured his right knee. He immediately requested medical assistance.

Then, in the post-combat interview with Dana White, he said the following: “I think I’ll be fine, I just have to stretch my knee a little“.

Terrance McKinney injured his knee while celebrating 🤦🏼‍♀️ # UFC263 pic.twitter.com/RkmjwB9m4u – Betfred Sports (@BetfredSports) June 13, 2021

He needed a support to get out of the octagon, and he withdrew with small leaps to avoid bending his knee.

Terrance McKinney needed help leaving the octagon after his historic 7-second KO in his UFC debut. 🙏 # UFC263 | 🎥 @MMAJunkieJohn pic.twitter.com/KyIhP6xAtr – MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 12, 2021

In his last Instagram post, a fan asked him what the condition of his right knee was. Terrance McKinney responded that this Tuesday he will undergo an MRI to know exactly how it is. But the sooner, fortunately is walking.