Terraforming of Mars begins

04/24/2021 at 10:00 CEST

We will remember the last seven days as the moment in which humanity concretely began the terraforming of Mars, adapting the red planet to its needs and preparing it to make it habitable. NASA made the first two controlled flights over its surface and made the extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere a reality, a crucial step in making the air on Mars breathable and in powering future space vehicles.

Throughout this week, NASA’s small Ingenuity helicopter made two successful flights on Mars. On Monday, April 19, he made history by making the first controlled and powered flight of an aircraft on another planet, according to an article published in Nature. Meanwhile, on Thursday the 22nd he advanced several steps in his second flight: he reached a higher altitude, made a longer hover flight and even made a lateral movement.

Although space agencies have previously sent drifting aircraft to other planets, as in the case of the Vega 1 and Vega 2 missions of the Soviet Union, which sent balloons into the atmosphere of Venus in 1985, Ingenuity completed the first controlled flight in another planet. This is the off-Earth equivalent of what the Wright brothers achieved in 1903, when, piloting their plane over North Carolina, they made the first controlled flight of an aircraft over our planet a reality.

The findings from these test flights will help scientists and engineers plan future missions to Mars and other planets, according to a press release. The team of specialists from the US space agency plans to carry out another 3 flights, increasing the altitude and complexity, until completing the 30-Martian-day trial period.

A new atmosphere

At the same time, the Perseverance rover managed to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen for the first time on the red planet. One of the main objectives to be able to plan the future human exploration of Mars is to convert part of the atmosphere of this planet, thin and rich in carbon dioxide, into oxygen, which could be used to power rockets and even to provide breathable air.

After a two-hour warm-up period, the technology built into the rover began to produce oxygen at a rate of 6 grams per hour. The speed was decreased twice during the execution, in order to evaluate the state of the instrument. Throughout one hour of operation, the oxygen generated was approximately 5.4 grams, an amount sufficient for a member of a special mission to carry out 10 minutes of their daily activities without putting their health at risk.

According to a statement, the feat was achieved using an experimental instrument the size of a toaster, which is on board the Perseverance rover and is part of the so-called Mars In-Situ Oxygen Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE, according to its acronym in English). It is the first step in an ambitious project: isolate and store oxygen on Mars.

This concept is part of the terraforming that we mentioned previously: a set of initiatives and applied technologies that allow the climate, surface and characteristics of Mars to adapt to human life, as well as to other types of terrestrial life. The transformation of the Martian atmosphere is one of the crucial points in this complex and exciting process, which a few decades ago seemed utopian and today is seen as part of a concrete and possible future.

Image of the second flight of the Ingenuity helicopter, carried out on Thursday, April 22. The photograph was taken by the Perseverance rover camera. Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS.

Video: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.