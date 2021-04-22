Terpel gasoline gt98 in colombia

Starting this week, a new gasoline called GT98 will be sold at 80 Terpel stations in Medellín, whose name indicates that it offers an anti-knock capacity of 98 octane. These are three octane more than the current best extra that is being sold in generic stations across the country. According to Ecopetrol, depending on the regions and the percentage of ethanol they can add, the extra ranges between 91 and 95 octane.

Gradually, the sale of the GT98 will be extended to the entire country starting with Bogotá and then surely with precedence to low altitude areas where it can be more useful.

This “premium” gasoline arises after many studies carried out by Terpel’s laboratories, based on experiences that the same company has had in Peru and Chile and compares perfectly with those of the United States of that range. There was also advice from English laboratories. Its improvements do not lie essentially in the octane number, but in the energy charge it has and that represents lower emissions, less consumption in many engines as well as more horsepower. It is made on the same basis as Ecopetrol and uses ethanol, which is mandatory.

Terpel GT98

Terpel reports that the results of the dynamic studies it carried out on four typical vehicles on the market, a Captiva 1.6 and a BMW 420i, both turbocharged, and the Ford Ecosport 2.0 together with a Volkswagen Saveiro 1.6 pick-up, with an aspirated engine, indicate that saw average increases of up to 3 percent in engine power and up to 3.7 percent in energy efficiency.

Beyond the power variables recorded on a roller dynamometer that may be marginal in the different vehicles, it should be noted that due to the new components there is a reduction in burned hydrocarbon emissions, which in some cases reaches 80 percent, and it is announced that the emission of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide could be reduced by up to 15 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

The studies were carried out by Terpel in the dynamic testing laboratory of the Technological University of Pereira in accordance with the International Driving Cycle (WLTC), under adequate conditions of maintenance, operation and optimal condition of the vehicles. Power measurements were carried out in partnership with IDEA. The consumption ones were calibrated with speeds below 100 kilometers per hour with acceleration / deceleration ranges and idle times typical of driving in Colombia.

Two of those vehicles underwent power tests. The BMW was subject to a computer reprogramming to put the map it uses in Europe, with which 7.5 percent more horsepower was achieved, but it should be noted that both variables add up to the result; the map and the octane. The rescheduling only gave a surplus of 5.8 percent and the total with the GT98 rose to 9.2 percent, that is, it went from 113.8 to 121.4 horses with better consumption.

Terpel GT98

The Ecosport was less sensitive on the dynamometer where it showed a growth of two horses, from 100.4 to 102.65.

The Captiva gave a good 3.4 percent improvement in consumption and Saveiro spent 3.9 percent less.

Of course each car will have results close to these depending on its condition and type and driving conditions, but the new gasoline will be more appreciated and useful in high performance engines. It should be noted that All machines sold in Colombia are previously studied and approved for current, current and extra gasoline, after which the programs are adjusted to avoid detonation, as is the case with the BMW and will be that of other engines, regardless of the price or range of the vehicle.

For this reason, when GT98 is disseminated nationwide It is possible that some brands bring their cars with the top programs so that they give their full performance and contribute improvements in emissions.

Fact

The new gasoline is distinguished by its blue color and, of course, by the price that will be between 400 and 500 pesos more per gallon than the extra. It has ethanol in its formulation and it can be mixed in any proportion with the current extra or current, but it loses properties.