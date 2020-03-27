The government of Milan gave electronic tablets to elderly patients in hospitals or residences, so that they could contact their families during the quarantine

Images have been released through social networks where terminal patients can be seen at the San Carlo hospital, in Italy, Who They say goodbye from their relatives through tablets electronic as a measure that was introduced by older adults, who could not say goodbye to their relatives after the quarantine by the coronavirus.

“The idea arose from Dr. Cortellaro, head of the hospital, who in an interview recounted the pain of the people who entered the hospital alone and who left in total solitude, aware of what was about to happen and the lack of technological means to do video calls to relatives, “wrote the councilman of Zone 6 in Milan, Lorenzo Musotto on Facebook.

Through the doctor and the democratic party in Milan they gave themselves tablets sick old people, isolated by coronavirus, so they could say goodbye to their loved ones.

“This hurts me more than death itself and because there are certainly other nursing homes, hospitals and hospices where there is no longer the possibility of saying goodbye to limit the virus,” added Musotto.

Before the publication, more than 700 people reacted favorably to the tool provided to the grandparents. Users called it “initiatives that give hope in days of discouragement and fear.”

In Italy, the number of deaths from Covid-19 has already exceeded the figures in China, the country of origin of the virus.

“THE RIGHT TO SAY GOODBYE:

My contacts here know that I rarely post. But for once I ask you to take a few minutes to read this post and then, if you consider it appropriate, get active.

In these 14 days of mandatory quarantine after contact with a sick friend (who is now fine) I felt guilty for having to remain closed at home while thousands of people throughout Italy they work and fight tirelessly against the coronavirus.

Like many of you, I thought about how to make myself useful from home and with limited financial resources, in addition to the many services already organized by the Municipality of Milan with the other players in the area.

So as Zone 6 PD, we buy tablets to donate to health centers (in this case, a hospital and a hospice) to allow the sick to greet their loved ones one last time.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much funds left after this expense.

For this reason, I ask that you contact the health facilities in your area to find out if guests or patients wish to receive such a donation.

I am deeply convinced of the importance of masks, gloves, machinery (that is why we accompany the tablets with a donation of 1000 euros), but the right to say goodbye, for those who leave and for those who stay, should not be less.

Thank you for all that you are already doing and for what you will do, “says the message.