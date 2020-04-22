In a live Periscope with his followers, well-known Bloomberg reporter and former 9to5 Mac editor Mark Gurman unveiled your predictions for 2020 Apple. A conversation where he answered numerous questions about what awaits us this year, in terms of products to launch. From the four iPhone 12 models to a redesigned iMac, through a new Apple TV and a HomePod mini, among other things.

Since Gurman has provided rumors that have since been fairly faithfully confirmed, he should be listened to. Let’s see what this is about this time.

Four iPhone 12 models in three different sizes

According to the sources of the technological journalist, Apple prepares four new iPhones for 2020. This represents an additional model with respect to those presented in previous years, in what would be an acknowledgment of the variety of its user base. Specifically, we would have:

A 6.7-inch iPhone with LiDAR and possible 120Hz Pro Motion.

A 6.1-inch iPhone with LiDAR and possible 120Hz Pro Motion.

A 6.1-inch iPhone without LiDAR or Pro Motion.

A 5.4-inch iPhone without LiDAR or Pro Motion.

All of them would share a new, more compact TrueDepth system that would allow reducing the size of the notch. However, it indicates that this would be due to the combination of the proximity sensors and ambient light, as well as the repositioning at the top of the speaker and microphone. This latest change is in line with what was disclosed a few days ago (a rumor that did not mention changes in proximity sensors or ambient light).

At the same time, four iPhone 12 models they would have the same square design that we found in the iPad Pro. That is, flat steel edges and a screen without curvature on the edge. Of course, they would have 5G connectivity. Apparently, Apple would be unfolding the current iPhone 11 into two models.

In summary, all of them will share 5G connectivity, renewed design and a new Face ID system. More advanced functions such as the LiDAR of the iPad Pro and the Pro Motion screen, also present in the iPad Pro, would be reserved for the two premium range models.

Redesigned iMac, new Apple TV, HomePod mini and more

If we look back, the iMac is the only Apple team that has maintained its external design in the last ten years. Gurman breathes hope to users who are waiting more than just a component updates. As we saw a few days ago, Apple would be preparing a 23-inch model. However, we do not know a release date.

The rest of the Mac are also waiting for news. The 14-inch MacBook Pro will follow in the wake of the 16-inch model released last year. The latter would be updated between october or november of this year. And although he did not say anything specific about models with ARM, he is still betting because we will see them in the future.

If all the rumors and information of Gurman were confirmed, we would be facing one of the busiest years of Apple in its recent history

The Apple TV 6 would come this year according to your information. Although if you expect it to bring the ability to stream 8K resolution content, you’d better get that idea out of your head. The Apple Watch Series 6 will have sleep monitoring And the HomePod mini should also land this year. As for the AirTags, which we would see this 2020, they could have a leather case.

Other information of interest provided by Gurman are some of the projects that the company is running: modular headband headphones; a rethought AirPower charger; Apple’s autonomous driving system continues on its way; Touch ID under the screen will not come in 2020; no Xcode for iOS.

In summary, a session where he has made clear what are the things we can expect this year. Most of them we already knew, either from their own sources, good for others. Despite this, it is a great way to catch up on what awaits us in 2020.

