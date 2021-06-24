Tereza Smitkova gets her place for the next round after winning the qualifying round

06/24/2021

On at 14:15 CEST

Tereza Smitkova, Czech, number 487 of the WTA, won in one hour and twenty-four minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-3 to the austrian Barbara haas, number 157 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to the Wimbledon Championship.

Haas failed to break serve at all, while the Czech player did so twice. In addition, Smitkova had a 54% effectiveness in the first service, 4 double faults and managed to win 77% of the service points, while her rival obtained a 72% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 62% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.