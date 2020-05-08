BRASÍLIA – After weeks of speculation about the possibility of the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, disembarking from the government of Jair Bolsonaro, harassed by the Bolsonarists and the supposed interest of the Secretary of Land Affairs of the Agriculture Ministry, Nabhan Garcia, in taking over the post , Nabhan denied that possibility.

To Estadão, said Tereza’s departure “is a lie” and that he never acted to command the portfolio, because he sees in Tereza Cristina a competence that he himself would not have to run the ministry command.

“I have never coveted Minister Tereza’s position. I never, do not want to. She is even more competent than I am to command the Ministry of Agriculture,” said Nabhan, without sparing praise. “I have an appreciation for the minister, I have learned a lot from her. He is in the job because he is the right and competent person for this. He is a spectacular person, recognized for the work he does.”

Nabhan has privileged access to Bolsonaro that Tereza does not enjoy. They are close friends. Nabhan visits Bolsonaro’s mother. Both share the same opinions and confrontation when it comes to the rights of indigenous people, quilombolas and issues related to the environment. In the profile photo used by Nabhan on his WhatsApp, the ruralist appears alongside Bolsonaro in a rural area, both wearing straw hats.

Nabhan also denies interfering in second-tier appointments at the Ministry of Agriculture. “There is no such thing as a second-tier nomination. Who am I to do this? I didn’t ask for anything, Minister Tereza Cristina decides. He is the right person and indicated to do this,” said Nabhan. “If you want, I put this signed on paper. Everything you’ve been saying about me taking over the ministry is a lie, it’s a lie. We already laughed about it together, me, the minister and President Bolsonaro. We were making fun of it.”

DEM deputy for Mato Grosso do Sul, Minister Tereza Cristina became the target of bolsonaristas on social networks after the troubled departure of her caption partner in the government, former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. Today, Bolsonaro’s biggest target in the country is Rodrigo Maia, the mayor who is also his supporter in the DEM.

If party constraints were not enough, Tereza still has to deal with the embarrassment of seeing ministers such as Education, Abraham Weintraub, creating diplomatic schisms with China, the country’s largest agribusiness partner, when making racist jokes with the Asian country. Cristina’s embarrassment with the government was evident in Bolsonaro’s speech about the exoneration of former Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro. During Bolsonaro’s speech, Tereza remained more distant from the minister’s group, with a closed expression. Since then, it practically submerged.

