Teresa Valero presents tomorrow at Milcomics, Contrapaso

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 27, from 6:30 p.m. Teresa Valero will present her graphic novel Contrapaso. The children of the others in the Zaragoza bookstore Mil Cómics (Avda. San José 15) in an act in which the journalist and comic book disseminator Oscar Senar will accompany her.

Teresa Valero publishes her graphic novel in NORMA Counterpoise. The children of the others, a panoramic look at postwar Spain in the key of a thriller that confirms her as one of the great European cartoonists of her generation.

That the Spanish Civil War and the following decades are an inexhaustible source of inspiration is more than demonstrated. But that graphic novels based on this era continue to appear, absolutely surprising in terms of focus, narrative and treatment, is certainly worth celebrating. The last contribution in this line is entitled Contrapaso. The Children of Others, is signed by Teresa Valero from Madrid and is, quite simply, the event of the season in the Hispanic cartoon.

Madrid, mid-50s.

The plot begins with Emilio Sanz, an events journalist for the newspaper El capital who follows the trail of a series of crimes perpetrated against women. Old-school Falangist, he suffers the censorship of a country of order in which, of course, nothing ever happens. And if it happens, the stick and the executioner are always ready to make justice fall on the evildoers.

Sanz is assigned a new partner, León Lenoir, the son of a Spaniard and a French communist killed in the Civil War, young and inexperienced, but eager to make his way and take a stand in the trade. Like all Contrapaso characters. The children of the others, León has a secret: he is in love with his cousin, Paloma Ríos, who now stands out as an illustrator on the pages of the magazine Mujer de verda.

Helped by Paloma, Sanz and Lenoir will be pulling the thread of the latest victim found by the police, to discover that under these crimes there is an intricate web of dark interests. In their investigations they will find the clue of three brilliant neurologists, Vidal, Sarobe and Bastida, behind whose faultless careers many of the perversions of the medical practice of the time are hidden.

Based on this approach, Teresa Valero displays a panoramic view of postwar Spain, touching on an infinity of sensitive matters: the muzzled freedom of the press, the repression of the student movement, eugenic theories applied from a fascist prism, psychiatry as instrument of control and theft of children in maternity hospitals …

And above all of them, a fundamental question: how they lived the darkness of the dictatorship. “One of the issues I wanted to address was the enormous setback that women and homosexual people had suffered in their rights and freedoms after the fall of the Republic,” explains the author herself at the end of the volume. “His situation in the prisons was obviously very tough. Ordinary women, tutored by their fathers and husbands, were often trapped in insubstantial and oppressive existences that dragged them into depression.

With a prologue by Elvira Lindo, all in Contrapaso. The Children of Others works from beginning to end: a rich, complex and emotional text, an extraordinarily dynamic and demanding drawing, an impeccable documentation that leaves no loose ends, and an enormous ambition to explain our History through comics.

Counterpaste. The children of the others

Author : Teresa Valero

Number of pages : 152

Description : Madrid, 1956. Léon Lenoir, son of a communist killed in the Civil War, and Emilio Sanz, a Falangist militant, investigate crimes that collide with the idyllic image that the dictator wants to give of the country for the events section of “La Capital”. Their reckless need to reveal the truth after an alleged suicide will lead them to face the repression of the dictatorship and to uncover a dark plot that involves some of the most prestigious doctors of the regime. Teresa Valero offers us in Contrapaso an exemplary social thriller that shows the lies of a Franco regime capable of strangling any form of dissent with its tentacles.

