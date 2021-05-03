Teresa Ruiz is Azucena Luis Miguel, the woman the Sun trusted the most

On working these scenes with Diego

Teresa Ruiz as Azucena in Luis Miguel, the series. (NETFLIX)

“I was friends with Diego before this series and right now I work with him and watch him, especially since I have many scenes with him, I’m almost always with him. I really liked watching him act, act things so dense, so dark, especially because it touches me, the fall of Luis Miguel“, Explain.

“Right now it is the descent and it comes out again, and it falls again. Just yesterday I had a call for very sad scenes, very dense, very heavy, I came to my house thinking how nice it is to see him on this road and accompany him”He says about Diego. Teresa and the protagonist met when the two lived in Los Angeles. They have shared teachers in common and are part of the group of Mexicans who are working there.

Is about Diego, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Cecilia Suárez, Manolo Caro and “we were so happy to form a community because we said that this group of Mexicans was like again because a few years ago the same thing happened when Salma, Demián and Cuarón were there and now there is another new community that we are always looking to support each other, ”says the actress from Here on Earth.