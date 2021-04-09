Teresa Ribera points out the approval of the Climate Change Law to the increase of a “very strong conscience”

Concentration for the fight against climate change. (Photo: Rafael Bastante / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty)

Congress approved the draft Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition by majority on Thursday. The first regulation in Spain to mitigate global warming has come forward with 22 votes in favor (PSOE, United We Can, Ciudadanos, Bildu, Teruel Existe and Ezquerra Republicana), 5 against (Vox) and 10 abstentions (PP and More Country) .

The fourth vice president and minister of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has attributed the support –especially at a time of great political polarization– to the increase of a “very strong conscience”.

“This is a big challenge for the economy and people. The important thing is to reduce the problems behind it and be prepared to address the impacts. It gives us a very powerful framework to start with, ”Ribera pointed out in an interview on Hora 25, on Cadena Ser.

The fight against climate change, he stressed, means improving the relationship with the economy, with people, with our way of producing being more efficient. “There is a conviction that this must be accelerated. If things go well, hopefully, we can exceed the objectives of the law, “he added.

Ribera has affirmed that they know that the institutions must make things easy. “Adapting to climate change is knowing that there will be droughts, floods … You have to adapt it and you have to check that the emission targets are being met. That is why we introduced a review clause ”.

From time to time the objectives must be explained, reported and assessed, he added, since “the Law establishes that the objectives cannot be reduced. This is a minimum on which we must continue to build ”.

