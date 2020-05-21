The Minister for Ecological Transition perceives distrust in the buyer

The Covid-19 has already caused 69% collapses in March and 96% in April

Minister Teresa Ribera has assured that car sales will recover “little by little” after the collapse that has occurred in recent months, with reductions of 69% in March and 96% in April due to the closing of dealerships and the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.

The fourth vice president and minister for Ecological Transition has attributed the latest figures to a lack of optimism and consumer confidence in investing in durable consumer goods.

The automotive sector has demanded a crash plan in response to Covid-19 to ensure its competitiveness. They ask the government for measures to encourage demand among consumers, as well as tax incentives and aid so that factories can cope with the crisis with the least possible consequences.

While waiting for the Executive to deploy its measures, the minister has shown herself willing to encourage aid for the change to more sustainable technologies.

“We know that combustion vehicles will still be with us for a while. We want to encourage this change in model by generating confidence and also facilitating technological advances in the following models,” Ribera said in an interview with the EFE agency.

He said the electric car is still “a limited product”, although now “it is no longer as exclusive as it was a few years ago.” He has pointed out that approximately a third of the electric ones that are bought in Spain are manufactured in the country.

On June 1, the enrollment figures for the month of May will be published. Given that dealerships can open from the 11th, the sector expects to slow down the free fall in recent months. Still, he thinks it’s impossible to match the figures from the last exercise. The difficult economic situation that is looming will not help the recovery of the market either.

