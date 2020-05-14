The fourth vice president for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has recognized this Thursday in Congress that his department will have to act on the fixed costs of the electricity system in the face of falling prices with the aim of guaranteeing “the viability of the system”, since it considers it “fundamental” for “the credibility and confidence of investors”.

In addition, he pointed out that these changes will be made “Without generating disproportionate pressure on consumers through taxation”. “I think this would not be the recipe,” he maintained, during his speech before the Ecological Transition Commission of Congress, to which he went to report the measures taken by his department to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The fourth vice-president explained that this possible modification “is not a structural change” and that it will be addressed “seriously”, together with the future changes it prepares for “Electricity market reforms”, as different technologies evolve.

Wholesale market falls 65% in April

For its part, the owner of Ecological Transition He highlighted how changes in energy consumption have caused “significant changes in both the price structure and the coverage of the electricity system.”

For example, he highlighted “the fact that very low levels have been reached with respect to the wholesale price of ‘Pool’, practically unimaginable long ago, as a result of the great presence of renewable energy and the enormous drop in demand compared to the usual one ».

Last April, the wholesale market fell 65% from the same month last year, to stand at 17.65 euros per megawatt, the lowest level for six years and the second lowest since thirteen, after the collapse in demand due to the coronavirus crisis. Compared to last March, this price represents a drop of 36.4%

Relief for home economics

“This, which can be a Important relief measure for domestic economies, which have a regulated rate, also highlights some limitations of the system, which force us to continue working on the sustainability of the electrical system, “said the vice president.

“The set of the fixed costs of the system has a lot to do with the total billing, and therefore the fall in relative prices As with the fall in demand, we will have to address how to respond safely, in a solvent manner, without generating disproportionate pressure on consumers through taxation, “he said.

All this, he continued, “guaranteeing the viability of the system, since it is essential, from the point of view of credibility, confidence and the viability of fixed costs, but also of credibility and investor confidence. “