Teresa Portela wins the K1 200 selective and will be in Tokyo 2020

04/09/2021

On at 4:56 PM CEST

EFE

Teresa Portela He has won the national selection of K1 200 meters on April 9 and the participation in his sixths is assured Olympic Games, being the first Spanish to reach that figure.

She herself had obtained the Olympic place for Spain in 2019 and this Friday the ownership of it has been guaranteed.

In the selective, held at the Verducido race course, in Pontevedra, Portela won the final (42.292 seconds), followed by the Asturian Sara ouzande (42,629), the Castilian-Leonese Mirella Vazquez (43,972), the Galician Lara feijoo (44,172), the Madrilenian Elisa zapata (44,386) and Extremadura Teresa Tirado (45,882).

Teresa Portela will compete in Tokyo at the age of 38. His record includes 15 World Cup medals and 17 Europeans. She was fourth in the London 2012 Games, fifth in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 and sixth in Rio 2016.

“I am very happy to have won the selective, which gives me the place to participate in the Tokyo Games. It is a very special day for me because. Once I got a place in the 2019 World Cup, I knew I could dream of participating in my sixth Games and today it is a reality “, has declared Portela, as reported by the Spanish Federation.

“I feel very grateful for all these expressions of affection that are reaching me”, confessed the Pontevedra, who has pointed out that it is time to “think about Tokyo, because there is nothing left”.