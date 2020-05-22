Teresa Perales, training at home.

“We are athletes, we are used to remaking ourselves.” When Teresa Perales (Zaragoza, 44 years old) talks about adaptation, she does it with knowledge. Since a neuropathy took away the mobility of her legs at 19, she turned water into her habitat until she became the most successful Spanish woman in history, with 26 medals at the Paralympic Games (seven gold, nine silver and ten bronzes). “And that I was then karateka and swimming seemed boring to me. Now I miss her, “he says. 2021 will be his sixth Olympic date.

“If you have to wait a year to go to the Games, well, it is expected. After all you’ve lived through, what is that? It took them a long time to make the decision, they kept us too long in suspense. Although it was seen to come, it was a hard blow, but also a relief to be sure that it was next year. Of course, on a physiological level, it is true that one more year does change things. I’m already 44, huh. From going with 44 to going with 45, something will be noticed ”, he predicts.

However, his tendency to optimism prevents him from falling into regrets. “The postponement is a setback, but it was the correct and responsible thing. Everything has its pros and cons. When Tokyo ends, there will be only three years left for Paris. So I can be more encouraged to go for the following. If I already had it in mind, now I’m not going to make excuses ”, he ditches laughing.

Accustomed to combining sports activities with motivational talks and conferences that she gives on how to manage emotions and overcome adversities, she pulls the script of her experiences to face confinement: “Those of us who have spent very long periods in a hospital, locked in a room, we are with a little advantage and we live the confinement with another perspective, because we have gone through similar situations ”.

Perales works daily with an adapted ergometer given by the Paralympic Committee that allows him to simulate some gestures typical of swimming in order to return to the pool in the best conditions. Maintaining the aerobic part of swimming is difficult in these circumstances. And especially in a case like mine, that I can’t do a stationary bike or run on a treadmill. In the water we control breathing and so many muscles intervene that outside it is very difficult to imitate ”, explains the swimmer, who pulls imagination. “Now I am building a lot more muscle, which will later make the transition to water a bit more difficult, but you are looking for and inventing things to do some exercise that is not strength. For example, I lift a lift for my son on top of the pot and start pedaling with my hands, ”he says.

Still, Mommy Tere, as her rivals and companions know her, promises battle within a year. “Not everyone can say at my age that he continues to be at this level,” claims the current 50 back world champion, proof that forced him to reinvent himself. “It wasn’t my favorite style and I honestly didn’t swim very well. But after Rio we started to prepare it and now it is the test in which there are the most real possibilities to go for gold. Face down, other younger rivals are growing and I am losing some strength. Although, when I am in the pool, I will go for the medal in all the tests ”.

A few medals that he continues to pursue to increase the endless collection that his 10-year-old son Nano now enjoys. “Seeing him cheering me on, now that he is fully aware of everything, and being able to teach by example, is a great motivation to continue. Then there is another, somewhat more vain: I am motivated to try to match the greatest, Michael Phelps. Reaching 28 medals would be fantastic ”, he acknowledges.

