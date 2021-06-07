10. TERESA PERALES BREAKS ANOTHER BARRIER

Teresa Perales says that when she was very young and was in a wheelchair, she began to swim with the simple objective of floating. In Tokyo, years later, she will present herself ready to expand her impressive record of 26 medals in five Paralympic Games, also encouraged by a well-deserved designation: the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The swimmer from Zaragoza is the first Paralympic athlete distinguished with the prestigious award. Always breaking barriers. Bravo!

9. DETAIL OF THE KUN WITH THE CITY WORKERS

It is not usual for a footballer who leaves a club to have a detail with the employees that have made his life easier for years. Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero has starred in an exemplary departure from Manchester City, giving more than 60 workers a luxury watch, each one stamped with the phrase ‘Thank you! Kun Aguero’. And he also raffled off a vehicle, a Range Rover Evoque, to the delight of one of the utilleros.

5. THE POSITIVE FRUSTRATOR OF JON RAHM

Jon Rahm will never forget The Memorial he was running at Muirfield Village GC. The Biscayan golfer marveled with a six-shot lead and an exhibition at the PGA Tour tournament. But unfortunately, it tested positive for Covid. They communicated it to him in the middle of the journey before his desolation. It was one of the best performances of his life and if he won he was going to make 1.67 million dollars. Had to withdraw

2. CAROLINA MARÍN IS INJURED AT THE WORST TIME

For an athlete with medal options, there is nothing worse than missing a Olympics. due to injury because it means waiting another four years. Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marín will not be able to defend the title in Tokyo. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and both menisci in his left knee. Already operated, it continues to be an example transmitting that “it will come back stronger.” Cheer up

0. IT DOES NOT MAKE SENSE TO DISPUTE THE AMERICA CUP IN BRAZIL.

One week before the Copa América begins, on Sunday June 13, no one can assure that it will be played. It is understood that the players are studying a plant because it does not make any sense that it is held in Brazil, a country that is still very affected by Covid, when Colombia and Argentina have decided not to take over the organization for health reasons.